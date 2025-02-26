Parents jailed over girl's insulin-starved death

The parents of an eight-year-old girl who died after being insulin-starved received 14-year prison terms. Photo: Getty Images

An eight-year-old girl's parents have received 14-year prison terms over their insulin-starved child's "slow and painful" death.

Elizabeth Rose Struhs died in January 2022 at her family's home west of Brisbane, after her parents and brother joined other members of "the Saints" religious group to hold a vigil and pray around her.

Elizabeth's father, Jason Richard Struhs, 53, and mother Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs, 49, were sentenced for manslaughter in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday along with 12 other church group members.

The "main instigator", Saints leader Brendan Stevens, received 13 years with Justice Martin Burns calling him a "highly dangerous individual".

Each has been declared a serious violent offender and must serve 80% of their jail terms.

Elizabeth's brother Zachary Alan Struhs, 22, received six years in jail with the other church group members to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Elizabeth's health deteriorated during the six days without her prescribed insulin for type-1 diabetes and she died lying on a mattress in the living room.

Justice Burns said each of the church members encouraged Jason Struhs to stop his daughter's insulin to meet their own religious beliefs, leading to their responsibility for her death.

Justice Burns said Elizabeth suffered greatly in the lead-up to her death, and her parents and the religious members were blinded by their faith.

"I am left with no other conclusion that you allowed your faith to blind you to the real plight Elizabeth, suffered a slow and painful death and you are all in one way or another, responsible," Justice Burns told the court on Wednesday.

He slammed the group for taking the "life of a vibrant, happy child who should have gone on to enjoy a full life".

The 14 church group members had been found guilty on January 31 after their nine-week, judge-only 2024 trial.

The members claimed at the trial they were acting on their religious beliefs that included rejecting modern medicine as "witchcraft".

Members told police they welcomed Elizabeth's death as it was a chance for God to resurrect her and show divine power to non-believers.

Trial witnesses described the Saints as a "cult", accusing them of brainwashing Jason Struhs and others.

Jason Struhs signed a diabetes management plan for his daughter after his wife was jailed in July 2021 for failing to provide Elizabeth with the necessities of life.

After his wife returned on December 16, 2021, he stopped giving Elizabeth her rapid-acting insulin on New Year's Day.

When that made the Saints "happy", he ceased her remaining slow-release doses.

Six days later the Saints found Elizabeth unresponsive and she died while lying on a mattress in the family home's living room.

Therese Maria Stevens, 37, Sebastian James Stevens, 24, Loretta Mary Stevens, 67, Camellia Claire Stevens, 29, Andrea Louise Stevens, 35, Alexander Francis Stevens, 26, Acacia Naree Stevens, 32, Samantha Emily Schoenfisch, 26, Lachlan Stuart Schoenfisch, 34, and Keita Courtney Martin, 24 are the other members set to be sentenced.