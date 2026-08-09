The front window of central Dunedin store Guild was smashed during late-night disorder in Stuart St on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Nathan White, of Dunedin, said police were notified of the incident about 11.45pm.

“Two people received minor injuries but declined ambulance support,” he said.

He did not respond to a question about whether anything was taken from the store, which is run by a collective and sells art and goods made by Dunedin creatives.

On Sunday Guild’s front window was boarded up.

Chairman of Dunedin Designed Inc (which runs Guild) Craig Scott said he got an unexpected call from the police about midnight.

He went to the store and secured the stock.

Nothing was taken, he said.

Mr Scott understood the damage had been caused by accident.

Such an incident had always been a possibility, he said.

The window should be fixed on Monday, he said.

A post on Guild’s social media said the store would be closed until the window was repaired.

“Not ideal and hope everyone involved is ok,” the post said. Photo: Supplied