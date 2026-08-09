The first milestone of local government’s “most significant reform in a generation” has passed with regional relationships tested, but not broken, Otago mayors say. The region’s mayors have shared their thoughts on the government’s amalgamation process so far, broadly agreeing the process and timeframe, on top of business-as-usual work, put significant pressure on mayors, staff, council work programmes and resources. Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley said as council positions evolved, mayors continued working through issues together, reflecting the strength of the relationships across Otago. “The reality is that Otago mayors will continue working together on regional issues long after these proposals are decided.” Local Government Minister Simon Watts told the Otago Daily Times change could be challenging, it was necessary. Councils were given three months to Sunday to submit Head Start plans for new unitary authorities to take up regional council functions. Those not ready by the deadline would have a “backstop” structure, intended to create larger and more efficient unitary authorities, imposed on them by the government. Regional councils, which will be dissolved in the new system, had no input on proposals. Mr Watts said no final decisions had been made on the backstop process but “the government has been clear that the backstop design will be informed by lessons from the Head Start approach”. The government is expected to decide next month which proposals to progress to the detailed design phase, with a view to agreeing on final proposals in May. Developments on Otago councils’ merger proposals came thick and fast in the past fortnight as elected members settled on formal positions. Though mayors had proposed opting out of the Head Start process, this was swiftly abandoned. As matters stand, Otago’s five territorial authorities submitted three different merger proposals to the government by Sunday’s deadline. Ms Alley said after discussions with other provincial leaders she was confident the process “hasn’t been smooth sailing anywhere”. Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin asked how the “emotional cost” of the “90-day runway” on communities would be counted. Mr Watts said Sunday marked an important milestone in the “most significant reform in a generation” for the local government sector. The current local government system was too complex, hampered by duplication and bureaucracy with costs borne by ratepayers. Throughout the process, some Otago local government representatives were critical of a lack of information which they said hampered decision-making. Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker had described “very mixed messages” when government staff and ministers were asked about their capacity to advance proposals. However, Mr Watts said councils received written guidance and further information through meetings with ministers and officials. The government had been plain the Head Start process was a “voluntary” opportunity for councils to propose their own reorganisation structures. The level of engagement from councils throughout indicated many were ready “to consider the options that would best serve their communities”. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz