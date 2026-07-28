OTAGO DAILY TIMES/OTAGO IMAGESRev E.J. Tipler lays the foundation stone of a new vestry and classroom for the Roslyn Presbyterian Church. Photo: <i>Otago Witness</i>, issue 3764, May 4 1926, page 45 Another step forward in the history of Roslyn Presbyterian Church was taken when the foundation stone of the new vestry and session house was laid by the minister the Rev E.J. Tipler, who was supported on the occasion by the Right Rev John Kilpatrick, Moderator of the General Assembly, and the neighbouring ministers Revs W. Trotter, A.C.W. Standage and D.J. Albert. It is hoped that the additions will be completed before September, when the silver jubilee of the congregation will be celebrated. Seal through Green Island Authority has been granted for the city engineer’s department to undertake the work of reconstructing and tar-sealing the portion of the Main South road which passes through the Borough of Green Island. The total cost of the work was being provided for on the basis of one half by the Main Highways Board, and the balance between the Taieri County Council, the Green Island Borough Council and the City Council in the same proportion as these authorities at present contributed to maintenance. Policing: the numbers The strength of the New Zealand Police Force is now 1070 — an increase of 64 during the year. The annual report of the department states that the number of offences reported in the year 1925 was 30,470, and in all but 1802 arrests or summonses resulted. The serious crimes reported numbered 1023, and there were 808 arrests; the corresponding figures for 1924 being 853 and 612. Indecent and sexual offences increased from 529 in 1924 to 552 in 1925. Prosecutions for drunkenness numbered 8277 an increase of 807. Those against males were 7899, and against females 378, and 44½ percent of the females had previous convictions. In the criminal investigation branch the finger impressions of 4180 persons were received, classified, searched, and filed during the year, being an increase of 1422 over the previous year. Two hundred and ninety-two persons were identified as previous offenders either in this Dominion, the Australian states, or England, and 1325 photographs were taken by the photographers attached to the branch — an increase of 260 over last year. The photographs of 1503 prisoners (5964 photographs) were dealt with, and 600 photographs were reproduced in the Police Gazette. Commissioner McIlveney recommends an increase in the strength of the force, as the present strength is below that require for efficient administration. Other departments of the Government, he stated, are showing an increasing tendency to avail themselves of police services. Superintendent Mathieson (Dunedin) reports that the authorised strength of the force in the district on March 31 was 105. The number of offences was 1493, compared with 1326 for the previous year — an increase of 167. With the exception of a triple charge of murder against a female, in which the accused was ordered to be detained in a mental hospital during the pleasure of the Minister of Justice, there have been no crimes of so serious a nature as to call for special mention. The conduct of the police in the district has been satisfactory. Only a few minor breaches of the regulations have been dealt with. Gallery move to expo site agreed Few civic questions have aroused such widespread controversy and interest of recent months as that of the permanent site of the Public Art Gallery. The public-spirited and generous offer of Mr and Mrs P. R. Sargood to purchase the Exhibition Art Gallery and present it to the city has made the question an acute one for the public bodies concerned. When the City Council, on July 14, in the absence of the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley MP) and Cr Douglas, discussed the matter, it decided by six votes to five to retain the Art Gallery on its present site near the railway station and thus to reject the offer of Mr and Mrs Sargood. Cr Wilson thereupon gave notice of motion in the following terms: “That the resolution of council … be rescinded with a view to the reconsideration of the whole subject matter of the said report.” This motion was obviously the chief point of interest in last night’s council meeting. The Mayor and every councillor were present. On a show of hands being called for the voting was as follows. Ayes: The Mayor and Crs Begg, Douglas, Taverner, Wilson, Hancock and Scott (seven). Noes: Crs Clark, MacManus, Shacklock, Hayward, Larnach and Sincock (six). The motion was therefore declared carried by seven to six. Kuia dies Temuka, July 28: Mrs Miriana Kahuti, the oldest of all the Maoris in the Temuka district, died this afternoon at the age of 104 years at her residence, Waipopo pa, Seadown. For many years the deceased was looked after by her nephew and his wife, Mr and Mrs C. Taiphinia. — ODT, 29.7.1926