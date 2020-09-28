Monday, 28 September 2020

30 new jobs from cash boost for Stewart Island

    By Louise Scott
    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    Shane Jones. Photo: Getty Images
    Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones. Photo: Getty Images
    Stewart Island has received a boost of more than $2 million for Maori development in the latest round of funding from the Provincial Growth Fund.

    Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today The Rakiura Oneki Southern Wildnerness Experience would be granted a $1.23 million loan and a $950,000 grant as part of a nationwide $18.8 million initiative.

    A government press release said the money would be used to develop visitor infrastructure, including building tracks and shelters, a predator-proof fence, a new wharf and a building.

    Mr Jones said 30 jobs would be created in Southland as a result of the money.

    "As part of the PGF reset we are investing in projects that grow Maori firms and Maori assets in sectors that will be core to the economic rebuild.

    "The funding announced today will help these Maori Trusts and businesses to diversify, develop capabilities and create job opportunities within their communities. Many of these groups would not have received funding from commercial sources as their assets are on collectively owned Maori land.
    Other project areas were;  Northland, Bay of Plenty, Tairawhiti and Manawatū-Whanganui.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter