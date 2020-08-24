Decision 2020: Euthanasia referendum debated

Euthanasia was the subject of an informative referendum panel discussion hosted last week by Musselburgh Baptist Church.

The panellists were psychogeriatrician Assoc Prof Yoram Barak, bioethicist Dr Simon Walker and lawyer Prof Colin Gavaghan.

They answered a range of questions, including some from viewers and from other panellists.

Questions included, "How will you vote in the End of Life Choice Act referendum?" "What are the most compelling arguments for and against allowing euthanasia?" and "Would you support the Act if it did not limit eligibility to people who were terminally ill?".

The public event was run live online. The moderator was ODT journalist Bruce Munro.

• New Zealanders will get a chance to vote on the End of Life Choice referendum as part of the general election on Saturday, October 17.