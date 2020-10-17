Election blog: Labour smashing it, southern electorates could turn red

Join us live as we keep you updated as the results come in across New Zealand and the South.

When to expect results:

The Electoral Commission's target is to have:

50% of results available by 10pm

95% of results available by 11.30pm

Special votes have a deadline of 10 days after election day

Preliminary referendum results will be released on 30 October - RNZ

9.08pm - Relief as National's Joseph Mooney pulls ahead in Southland

National Party faithful in Gore. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

While depressed about the overall picture the about 50 National party faithful at the Gore Club were pleased their candidate Mr Mooney had pulled ahead after earlier trailing Labour candidate Jon Mitchell.

With 48.4% of the vote counted Mr Mooney was on 11.282 ahead of Mr Mitchell on 9650. However Labour (41.9%) is ahead of National (33.8%) in the party vote.

9.06pm - Party vote tight in Judith Collins' electorate

While Judith Collins holds an almost 3000 vote lead over her Labour opponent in the Papakura electorate, her party is locked in a tight battle with Labour in the party vote stakes.

﻿With 40.5% of the electorate's vote being counted, National has 40.3% of the party vote, while Labour has 39.7

8.52pm Labour hopeful of turning Waitaki

Labour candidate Liam Wairepo is hopeful of an upset. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

Excitement is building at Labour’s Waitaki election party.

The gap between Labour candidate Liam Wairepo and National’s Jacqui Dean is close, and Labour leads the party vote in the National stronghold.

"It’s really heartening to see all the hard work of volunteers and myself is starting to pay off, seeing that gap quite close," Mr Wairepo said.

Mr Wairepo is supported by family, friends and volunteers at Labour’s Oamaru office to watch tonight’s results.

It had been a "busy" and ‘’exhilarating" campaign, and he was looking forward to celebrating tonight, "whatever the result".

"We’ve got a lot to be proud of."

- Rebecca Ryan

8.45pm Greens over 8%, Swarbrick still ahead in Auckland Central

Green Party supporters at the Kind Kitchen in Dunedin earlier tonight. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Green Party look to be strolling toward parliament, with a lead in Auckland Central for MP Chlose Swarbrick and over 8% in the party vote.

8.40pm - Labour above 50% with more than 30% of vote counted

Image: Electoral Commission

8.22pm - Labour buoyant at Dunedin HQ, Woodhouse sombre

David Clark is all smiles at the Labour party at Petri Dish in Dunedin tonight. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

There is a festive mood at David Clark’s party as loyalists begin to appreciate how large the swing to their party might be.

"I just can’t believe that we’re beating Gerry Brownlee in Ilam,” one man said.

With 28% of the vote counted in Ilam Labour lead by 3000.

A huge cheer went up when the television showed Liz Craig leading early on in Invercargill, but party strategists were turning their heads to a fresh possibility— Labour might win so many electorates some of its list candidates, such as Dunedin’s Rachel Brooking, might not make it to Parliament.

Meanwhile, Dunedin candidate Michael Woodhouse has admitted the tide was "stronger than we expected”.

He put it down to Covid.

"Our own internal issues have not helped.”

8.15pm - Safe National seats in South appear in doubt

Based on early voting a trio of formerly safe National seats are close. Labour candidate Liz Craig is ahead in Invercargill with 21.8% of the vote counted. In Waitaki it is a tight race with 22.1% of the vote counted with Jacqui Dean only 18 votes ahead of Liam Wairepo. National candidate Joseph Mooney has pulled ahead in Southland with 21.1% of the vote counted.

8.10pm - Labour way ahead with 22.4% of vote counted

Image: Electoral Commission

8.04pm - National faithful gathers at Brydone Hotel in Oamaru

About 20 people have turned out for National's Waitaki party at the Brydone Hotel in Oamaru.

Jacqui Dean at the Brydone Hotel in Oamaru. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

There is a good buzz in the room as Waitaki candidate Jacqui Dean is watching live coverage on a big screen with her husband Bill and family and friends.

There is also an "unscientific" jelly bean poll predicting who will be the next leader of New Zealand. Judith Collins has a strong lead in the room of National Party faithful.

Mrs Dean said she was "feeling good". It had been a "long campaign", but she said she had enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time "on the ground" in the electorate connecting with constituents and dealing with issues affecting Waitaki.

- Rebecca Ryan

7.57pm - David Clark holding mammoth lead in Dunedin

David Clark speaks to supporters at Petri Dish in Dunedin tonight. Photo: Mike Houlahan

David Clark has now arrived with his family, after a busy day manning the phones.

Dr Clark said Dunedin volunteers had also been making calls for candidates in Rangitata and Invercargill and he was pleased that it looked like their efforts could pay dividends. With 25.5% of votes counted, Dr Clark (7,347) has a commanding lead over second placed Jack Brazil (2,529) of the Greens. Michael Woodhouse (2314) of National trails in third.

7.49pm - Surprisingly tight race in Southland with Labour candidate ahead with 7% of vote counted

Labour candidate Jon Mitchell is first on 2155 votes with Joseph Mooney second on 2070. Labour (46%) is winning the party vote, with the National Party on 30.7%

7.46pm - Close race in Auckland Central

Green candidate Chloe Swarbrick has a narrow lead over Labour's Helen White in the hotly contested Auckland Central race. Swarbrick has a 400 vote lead with 29.8% of the vote counted.

7.44pm - Waitaki numbers with 10.7% counted

MP Jacqui Dean (925) is beating Labour candidate Liam Wairepo (667). However Labour (42%) is winning the party vote over National (34%).

7.38pm - Invercargill National candidate 'not nervous'

National party candidate for Invercargill Penny Simmonds among her supporters. Photo: Luisa Girao

Invercargill electorate candidates gathered with supporters on Saturday night to watch the election results.

National candidate Penny Simmonds is spending her night at Ascot Park Hotel with family, friends and national party members .

The rooms was filled with blue balloons and National faithful who shared some nibbles and hot drinks.

"It is a great opportunity to thank everyone who helped me throughout the campaign.”

Candidate for the first time, she said she was "not nervous.”

"We have done everything.

"Now I’m just gonna wait and see what will happen. I’m trying to not think much ahead.”

- Luisa Girao

7.33pm - Labour off to rollicking start

Image: Electoral Commission

7.28pm - National holding Dunedin party at Deja Vu

National candidate for Taieri Liam Kernaghan (left) and Dunedin's Michael Woodhouse at Deja Vu in Dunedin. Photo: Daisy Hudson

About 35 people have turned out for National's Dunedin party.

Dunedin candidate Michael Woodhouse and Taieri candidate Liam Kernaghan are having a joint party at central city venue Deja Vu.

There's plenty of buzz among guests as they watch coverage live on two TV screens.

Me Kernaghan said it had been a "really good campaign", and it was great to talk about a wide range of issues affecting Taieri.

- Daisy Hudson

7.24pm - Early Taieri results

In what some had called might a close race Ingrid Leary (202) is comfortably beating Liam Kernaghan (59) with only 1.8% of the vote counted. Labour has 56.8% of the vote counted so far, with the Green Party second on 21.9%.

7.20pm - Early results from across New Zealand

With 2% of the vote counted, Labour is faring even better than the polling numbers. At this point, Labour is snaring 50% of the vote, National is on 26%, the Greens on 8.5%, Act on 7.5%, NZ First on 2.2% and the Maori Party on 0.7%. - NZ Herald

7.15pm - NZ First list MP Mark Patterson in Lawrence

Mark Patterson MP is in Lawrence tonight. Photo: Richard Davison

About 15 close family and friends have joined standing NZ First list MP Mark Patterson and his campaign team at The Prospector Cafe in Lawrence for election night.

The mood was light and good-humoured in the camp, and the Taieri candidate - who farms in Lawrence - said he was looking forward to seeing what the night would bring both personally, and for his party.

Members of Mr Patterson's family had joined the group from as far afield as Amberley, North Canterbury, and were enjoying mulled wine and sandwiches while discussing the wider prospects for the election.

Mr Patterson, who is ninth on the NZ First list, said he was optimistic about his, and his party's chances tonight.

He is standing against 10 other candidates in the new electorate, formed partly from the former Clutha-Southland electorate.

- Richard Davison

7.05pm - Greens in buoyant mood in Dunedin

Dunedin Greens were in a buoyant and expectant mood as the polls closed.

Dunedin candidate Jack Brazil was tired but thrilled at the effort volunteers had put in, and was now waiting keenly for the results.

The Greens are closely watching the 5 threshold mark for the party to make it back into Parliament, but are also deeply interested in how Chloe Swarbrick fares in Auckland Central, where she has an outside chance of winning the electorate.

- Mike Houlahan