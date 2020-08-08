Saturday, 8 August 2020

MP once called 'useless' by Bridges shoots up National Party ranks

    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    Maureen Pugh. Photo: Greymouth Star
    Maureen Pugh. Photo: Greymouth Star
    The MP called "f****** useless" by former National leader Simon Bridges in a leaked recording of a private conversation has been propelled up the party's rankings.

    Maureen Pugh is ranked at 19 on the Opposition's list, up from 44 in 2017.

    The West Coast-Tasman candidate was the subject of a private conversation between Bridges and rogue former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross - who went public with a recording of the damaging conversation in 2018.

    Bridges apologised to Pugh, who accepted it.

    Asked to what extent Pugh's ranking was an apology to her over Bridge's comments, new National Party leader Judith Collins described the events of 2018 as "a very unfortunate situation".

    "I'm sure you were as impressed as I was, and the whole list ranking team, at Maureen's extreme graciousness and dignity in dealing with the leak of that very nasty recording by Jami-Lee Ross.

    "And since then she's demonstrated to many of us the very deep knowledge she has of the West Coast-Tasman electorate, and her connections."
    Pugh's ranking reflected her loyalty and hard work.

    "Do you know what, she's been a truly outstanding local member based in the West Coast-Tasman, and she has shown incredible loyalty to the party, and she has the deepest connections in that electorate.

    "That is an electorate the National Party should win. It is one where we represent the values of the people of the West Coast-Tasman area far more than the sitting MP and we want to send a big signal to the people that we value their choice, and we expect her to work very, very hard to make sure she gets that seat.

    "But also we want to say to her that her work has been valued. She's one of the most popular members of our caucus and that's because of her hard work, her dedication and the fact that she's such a genuine person. "

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter