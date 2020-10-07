PM on campaign trail in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She, with several Southern Labour candidates, spent some time talking to staff at the business before heading to the Octagon.
United Machinists Chief executive Sarah Ramsay told Ms Ardern about the importance of apprenticeships.
“You really can’t replace getting them in here,” she said.
She also said a lot of work that would have gone offshore was coming to Dunedin due to Covid.
There were plenty of toots of support as Ms Ardern walked around the city centre, while other supporters yelled out from nearby buildings.