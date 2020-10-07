Wednesday, 7 October 2020

PM on campaign trail in Dunedin

    By Daisy Hudson
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits precision engineering business United Machinists in Dunedin....
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived to a warm welcome at Dunedin’s United Machinists as she kicks off a day of campaigning in the city.

    She, with several Southern Labour candidates, spent some time talking to staff at the business before heading to the Octagon.

    United Machinists Chief executive Sarah Ramsay told Ms Ardern about the importance of apprenticeships.

    “You really can’t replace getting them in here,” she said.

    She also said a lot of work that would have gone offshore was coming to Dunedin due to Covid.

    The Prime Minister poses for a photo with Dunedin councillor Christine Garey. Photo: Daisy Hudson
    A group of Labour supporters was greeted Ms Ardern as she arrived to walk around the Octagon. 

    There were plenty of toots of support as Ms Ardern walked around the city centre, while other supporters yelled out from nearby buildings.

