Saturday, 8 August 2020

Students to interview political candidates

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    University of Otago students Logan Stadnyle and Bella Cartman carry out a mock interview to...
    University of Otago students Logan Stadnyle and Bella Cartman carry out a mock interview to prepare for the Vote2020 interview series. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Politicians are set to get a grilling from Dunedin students as election campaigning proceeds.

    Over the next six weeks, a group of 13 University of Otago politics students will conduct broadcast interviews with candidates standing in this year’s election.

    The series of interviews, to be broadcast on YouTube and social media, are part of the group’s Vote2020 project.

    Communications manager and second-year student Hannah Johns said the series would be professionally produced in a television studio on campus.

    Students were busy conducting mock interviews yesterday to prepare for the real ones.

    "We are interviewing electoral candidates from around New Zealand and just talking about their policies, their ideas, especially looking at it through a tertiary lens and making sure that what we discuss is relevant to students," Miss Johns said.

    Candidates already lined up include Green MP Chloe Swarbrick, Act New Zealand deputy leader Brooke van Velden, New Conservatives deputy leader Elliot Ikilei and The Opportunities Party candidate Ben Peters.

    Others were to be confirmed.

    daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter