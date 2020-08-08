Students to interview political candidates

University of Otago students Logan Stadnyle and Bella Cartman carry out a mock interview to prepare for the Vote2020 interview series. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Politicians are set to get a grilling from Dunedin students as election campaigning proceeds.

Over the next six weeks, a group of 13 University of Otago politics students will conduct broadcast interviews with candidates standing in this year’s election.

The series of interviews, to be broadcast on YouTube and social media, are part of the group’s Vote2020 project.

Communications manager and second-year student Hannah Johns said the series would be professionally produced in a television studio on campus.

Students were busy conducting mock interviews yesterday to prepare for the real ones.

"We are interviewing electoral candidates from around New Zealand and just talking about their policies, their ideas, especially looking at it through a tertiary lens and making sure that what we discuss is relevant to students," Miss Johns said.

Candidates already lined up include Green MP Chloe Swarbrick, Act New Zealand deputy leader Brooke van Velden, New Conservatives deputy leader Elliot Ikilei and The Opportunities Party candidate Ben Peters.

Others were to be confirmed.

