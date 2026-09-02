A series of earthquakes near Milford Sound have rattled parts of the South.

The first, a 5.5-magnitue moderate quake was recorded at 6.13pm on Wednesday, 5km deep and its epicentre was 40km north-east of Milford Sound in Southland, GeoNet said.

It was followed by another moderate 5.7 quake at 6.57pm, also at a depth of 5km, and 35km north-east of Milford Sound.

An ODT reporter in Queenstown said there was “significant shaking” from both.

These tremors were widely felt in the South including Wānaka, Dunedin, Milton, Clutha, Waimate and Oamaru.

They were followed by weaker quakes of 4.8 at 7.12pm and 4.6 at 7.39pm. Both were 5km deep and at the same locations as the moderate quakes.

Thousands of people reported the quakes to GeoNet.

On social media, some people described the quakes as scary and decent shakes.

“Outside for the first. Inside for the second. Enough for me to grab the child.”

A woman in the Dunedin suburb of St Kilda said it “gave me a hell of a fright”.

Another woman was in a car for the first one “and it was rocking!”

Milford Road closed

The Milford Road in Southland (State Highway 94) was closed at 2pm on Wednesday due to a moderate risk of avalanche.

MetService had forecast rain and gusty northwesterly winds for the area. The highway was expected to reopen by 10am on Thursday, once inspections were complete, but could close at night due to snow from early on Friday morning.

Historic bridge closed for inspection

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said it would close Edith Cavell Bridge overnight.

In a post on Facebook the council said as the bridge is a historical asset with heritage status, an inspection is needed following the moderate quakes.

Traffic from Arthurs Point would need to detour via Malaghans Rd in Dalefield, the council advised.

"Engineers will inspect the bridge at first light tomorrow morning and we'll provide a further update when we know more.

"Please also take care around our alpine passes like Crown Range Road as debris caused by the recent earthquake could be possible."

- Allied Media