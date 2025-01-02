$8300 bicycle stolen from shop

A broken front shop window and the theft of a bicycle worth thousands of dollars brought a disappointing start to 2025 for Off The Chain Cycles owner Jeremy Forlong in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A phone call from police about 6.30am heralded a disheartening start to the new year for a Dunedin bicycle shop owner.

The front window of Off The Chain Cycles in Cumberland St, central Dunedin, had been smashed yesterday morning and a bicycle worth thousands of dollars was gone.

The Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike that had been on display beside the window before the theft had a retail value of about$8300, shop owner Jeremy Forlong said.

Its disappearance and the broken window were "not ideal", he said amid a cleanup on the first day of 2025.

The missing bike. Photo: supplied

Glass from the broken window had travelled about 15m, he said.

"They’ve hit it with a lot of force," Mr Forlong said.

Police said they had noticed the broken window early yesterday morning and inquiries were ongoing about the burglary.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz