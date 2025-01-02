$8300 bicycle stolen from shop

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A phone call from police about 6.30am heralded a disheartening start to the new year for a Dunedin bicycle shop owner.
The front window of Off The Chain Cycles in Cumberland St, central Dunedin, had been smashed yesterday morning and a bicycle worth thousands of dollars was gone.
The Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike that had been on display beside the window before the theft had a retail value of about$8300, shop owner Jeremy Forlong said.
Its disappearance and the broken window were "not ideal", he said amid a cleanup on the first day of 2025.
Glass from the broken window had travelled about 15m, he said.
"They’ve hit it with a lot of force," Mr Forlong said.
Police said they had noticed the broken window early yesterday morning and inquiries were ongoing about the burglary.