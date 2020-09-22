Abbotsford fire 'caused by children'

A scrub fire in Abbotsford this evening is believed to have been caused by children playing in the area.

Crews were alerted to the blaze - in scrub under trees near the intersection of Edward and Matthew Sts - just after 6pm.

Two appliances, from Lookout Point and Roslyn, attended and extinguished the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire may have been caused by children playing in the area, and the matter had been referred to police.

A "deck monitor", a large water cannon mounted on the roof of one appliance, and two fire hoses were used to extinguish the fire, he said.

A police spokeswoman said they had been advised but had initially not attended the scene.