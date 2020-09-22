Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Abbotsford fire 'caused by children'

    By John Gibb
    A scrub fire in Abbotsford this evening is believed to have been caused by children playing in the area.

    Crews were alerted to the blaze - in scrub under trees near the intersection of Edward and Matthew Sts  - just after 6pm. 

    Two appliances, from Lookout Point and Roslyn, attended and extinguished the blaze.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire may have been caused by children playing in the area, and the matter had been referred to police.

    A "deck monitor", a large water cannon mounted on the roof of one appliance, and two fire hoses were used to extinguish the fire, he said.

    A police spokeswoman said they had been advised but had initially not attended the scene.

