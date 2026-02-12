The Changing Places bathroom being craned into place next to the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A first of its kind in the South, fully accessible, $750,000 bathroom block has been installed in Dunedin.

The ‘‘Changing Places’’ bathrooms replace the existing toilet block near the railway walking overbridge, and are designed for those with complex care needs, who are unable to use standard accessible bathrooms or public toilets.

They feature a height adjustable toilet and hand basin, privacy screen, built-in hand-support grab handles, and a change table that doubles as a shower bed.

There is also a ceiling track-hoist system to help individuals and their caregivers safely move around the bathroom.

It is the first fully-accessible bathroom inthe South Island.

Due to the specialist features of the bathroom, access is limited to members registered with Changing Places New Zealand via a key card.

People could get a keycard online for those with complex care needs and severe disabilities.

Landscaping and construction around the bathrooms is also to be built to allow a drive-in mobility park.

As well as the Changing Places bathroom, there will also be one standard and one ambulant bathroom in the block.

The central location was chosen in collaboration with the disabled community and advocates based on its close proximity to town and ease of access.

There is still work to be done and it is estimated work would be fully complete about April-May.