Two people were taken to hospital both in a moderate condition after a house fire in Concord, Dunedin, yesterday.

The ‘‘well alight’’ blaze was contained by fire crews using four fire trucks and an aerial appliance.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said the house was ‘‘well alight’’ by the time crews arrived about 10.50am.

A man who is believed to be the homeowner is comforted while firefighters tackle a fire at 49 Stevenson Rd in Concord, Dunedin, yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

By 11.30am, the fire was contained although not fully extinguished.

Police were also present at the scene for ‘‘crowd control’’, as there were many bystanders.

‘‘We just wanted them out of the way of our workers, who needed to put out a fire.’’

Firefighters rush to the scene of the ‘‘well alight’’ fire. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A witness reported ‘‘some aggressive behaviour’’ towards firefighters, who were asking bystanders to move away from the smoke.

However, there were no arrests.

No-one was reported as having been in the house when the fire started.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance and one rapid-response vehicle attended the fire.

‘‘Two patients were assessed at the scene and both are being transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition,’’ he said.

The Fenz spokeswoman said the blaze was not flagged as suspicious but a fire investigator had arrived at the scene to establish a cause.

A witness said large amounts of smoke had been coming from the house.

A fire investigator remained on the scene until late yesterday.

— Allied Media