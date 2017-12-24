All go for Christmas dinner

Among the volunteers are (from rear) Gabby Woodcock (12), Ollie Rongen (9) and Tim Woodcock (9), all of Dunedin, who helped to decorate the giant Christmas tree. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The tables are set, the giant Christmas tree is decorated and the stage is ready for the annual Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner.

Volunteers have been hard at work this week, getting the Dunedin Town Hall ready for the Christmas Day meal.

About 60 cooks and food-handlers are working this weekend to prepare food for 500 guests and about 100 volunteers who will gather on Christmas Day for the family-style dinner.

Snowy white tablecloths make the perfect setting for 60 festive table centrepieces created for tomorrow's event by members of the Dunedin Floral Art Society.

Spokeswoman Faye-Noel Brown said 18 society members had made 29 centrepieces in the past six weeks, on top of the 31 made last year, to ensure every table was decorated.

Making the centrepieces was a lengthy process, involving harvesting, drying and shaping golden willow into circles, before decorating them with ribbon and Christmas baubles.

"We have made big ones as well for some of the tables in the foyer, as well as other decorations,'' Ms Brown said.

"Our members really enjoy making decorations for the Christmas dinner. It is such a lovely event.''

The society members are among dozens of volunteers working hard to prepare the town hall for the big day, including laying tables and decorating Christmas trees and the hall.

Dunedin Floral Art Group members with wreaths created for the Christmas dinner. Pictured are (back row, from left) Lyn Whyte, Sandra Divett, Pat Douglas, Deborah Bell, Karen Lester, Judy Fulton, (front from left) Lorraine Faris, Jan McKinley, Mary-Anne Nikou and Faye-Noel Brown. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Hosted by Dunedin's Acts of Kindness Charitable Trust, the event aims to make Christmas special for people who may be alone or in need.

The event will run from 11.30am to 2.30pm and will include entertainment led by Peter Kesha.

Trustee Grant Hardy said the dinner's volunteer roster had been full for some time and he was pleased guest numbers had reached 87% of capacity by this week - "a huge response''.

"We are well ahead on numbers compared to other years,'' Mr Hardy said.

"We can't thank people enough for all the work they put in to making this such a joyful occasion.''

Mr Hardy was looking forward to seeing Dunedin Town Hall full of people on Christmas Day.

"We always have a great day. There is a really family atmosphere for the Christmas dinner.''

• To register for the dinner, phone 471-6150, or email connectsouth.org.nz/dinner.

FREE BUS SERVICE

The Otago Heritage Bus Society will operate a free bus service for those attending.

All buses will pick up at usual bus stops on the way and will stop in the Octagon and make return journeys from the Octagon after the meal finishes at 2.30pm.

Normanby route - departs 10.30am and 11.30am and travels via North Rd and George St to the Octagon. Arrives at Octagon 10.45am and 11.45am.

St Kilda route — departs 11am at Tahuna Rd (outside camping ground) and travels via King Edward St and Princes St to Octagon. Arrives at Octagon at 11.10am.

St Clair route — departs 11am from the Esplanade and travels via Forbury Rd, Hillside Rd and Princes St to the Octagon. Arrives at Octagon at 11.15am.

Brockville/Halfway Bush route — leaves bottom of Brockville Road at 11.15am and reaches the Brockville terminus at 11.25am, traverses Dalziel Rd and departs Halfway Bush terminus at 11.31am, returning to the city via Taieri Rd, Stuart St and York Pl to reach the Octagon at 11.50am.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz