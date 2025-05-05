Alleged drunk driver denies being behind wheel

A man police watched allegedly drive while drunk has denied being behind the wheel. Photo: Supplied

Dunedin police got a front-seat view of an allegedly drunk man speeding down a central city street before he denied being behind the wheel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were driving in Union St West when a car sped towards them at 1.30am on Sunday.

The 20-year-old driver then pulled up on to the footpath in full view of officers.

When police spoke to the man sitting in the drivers seat, he claimed he was not the one driving.

He was also a suspended driver.

The man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 491mcg.

His car was impounded and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Later at 8.30pm, a 33-year-old man driving behind a patrol car in Princes St was caught speeding at 64kmph in a 50kmph zone.

When police stopped the man, he was found to have been drinking the night before.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 442mcg.

He would also appear in court at a later date.

