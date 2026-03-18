University of Otago 2026 Caroline Plummer Fellow in Community Dance Jeremy Beck and Robert Burns Fellow Rachel O’Neill were officially welcomed at an event in the Hocken Collections foyer in Anzac Ave, Dunedin, last night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON After a 12-month hiatus in the prestigious Frances Hodgkins visual art and Mozart composition fellowships due to funding constraints, the University of Otago has announced they will be resuming next year. The university has secured a significant grant from the Russell Henderson Charitable Trust, which will go towards the Frances Hodgkins Fellowship in 2027; and various individual donors have contributed to the 2027 Mozart Fellowship. Vice-chancellor Grant Robertson said the fellowships were flagships for the university and he was pleased they were able to continue. "We’re incredibly grateful for the financial support we have received which allows us to continue to invest in talented artists from around Aotearoa New Zealand." The Frances Hodgkins Fellowship is the country’s longest-standing and most prestigious full-year residential award for visual artists, while the Mozart Fellowship was established to aid and encourage music composers in the practice and advancement of their art. Both fellowships provide recipients with a studio and salary, giving them the freedom, space and time to develop their creative practices without financial constraints. Mr Robertson said while the fellowships would be available next year, there was still a need for additional support to ensure their long-term financial sustainability. "The university is committed to the fellowships. "As was the case when they were first established, it is the generosity of donors and supporters that is critical to success. "We will work with the wider community to ensure the fellowships’ long-term sustainability, and enable them to continue annually in perpetuity." Unfortunately, the College of Education Children’s Writer in Residence Fellowship remained paused for 2027, and work was continuing to secure its funding so it could resume in 2028, he said. Last night, the university officially welcomed its 2026 Robert Burns Fellow, Rachel O’Neill, and Caroline Plummer Fellow in Community Dance, Jeremy Beck, at an event in the Hocken Collections foyer in Anzac Ave. The fellows will each receive a stipend for one year and six months and space on campus to pursue their creative projects. Mr Robertson said applications for all 2027 fellowships, except the Children’s Writer in Residence, would open next month. "I look forward to welcoming a new group of talented artists to our city and campus next year." john.lewis@odt.co.nz