Monday, 1 June 2020

Black ice causes multiple crashes

    By Daisy Hudson
    There have been multiple crashes around Dunedin this morning as black ice makes southern roads treacherous.

    Police issued a warning this morning about black ice around the city, saying it was believed to be a factor in two crashes and a grit truck had been sent out.

    A police spokeswoman said there were four crashes reported this morning, all minor.

    The first, about 6.15am, involved a car hitting a barrier on the Southern Motorway. There were no injuries, but one lane was blocked for a time.

    Another single vehicle crash occurred on Waikouaiti-Waitati Road at 7.40am, when a car went off the road.

    There were no injuries, but the driver was "pretty shaken up'', the spokeswoman said.

    Two further crashes, one on Coast Rd near Warrington at 9am and another on Russell Rd at Seacliff at 9.30am, were also reported.

    They were both very minor, the spokeswoman said.

