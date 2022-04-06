Bleeding driver flees Brockville crash scene

Dunedin police are investigating three vehicle crashes, including one incident in which a driver allegedly fled the scene while bleeding from the forehead.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle travelling in Brockville Rd crashed into a power pole about 10pm yesterday.

Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver, believed to be a 25-year-old man, ran off despite witnesses trying to stop him leaving.

He had an injury to his forehead and police investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A collision between two cars occurred at the intersection of Stafford and Hope Sts about 8pm yesterday.

A 22-year-old woman was driving up Stafford St when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman who failed to give way, Snr Sgt Bond said.

No injuries occurred and police were investigating, he said.

About 5am today police were called to the scene of a crash that occurred overnight at a Southern Motorway on-ramp in Main South Rd, Green Island.

The vehicle had extensive damage to its front, but no-one was inside it.

Investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.