Boozed aggro pensioner booted from Dunedin supermarket

A 71-year-old man ended up in police custody after becoming ‘‘aggressive and verbally abusive’’ towards Countdown staff in central Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee said staff refused to sell alcohol to the man because of his level of intoxication.

‘‘He was trespassed from the store but continued to verbally abuse staff.’’

Sgt Lee said police were called to the store about 5.50pm.

‘‘Police located him at the front of the store and he was arrested.

‘‘He was charged with speaking threateningly and resisting police.’’

The man has been bailed in court to appear at a later date.

