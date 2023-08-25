Boozed driver nabbed after Octagon antics

An erratic driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol struggled to walk straight when stopped by police in central Dunedin early this morning.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police stopped the 28-year-old man in the Octagon at 1.45am because he was driving with no headlights on.

The man, a foreign national on a work visa, also made an illegal turn in the Octagon and was erratically braking.

He then tried to put his car into reverse when attempting to drive off from the lights.

When the man was stopped, he showed signs of heavy intoxication, Sgt Lee said.

The man struggled to walk straight and was having trouble sitting upright.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 885mcg.

The man was summoned to appear in court at a later date and has been suspended from driving.

