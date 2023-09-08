Friday, 8 September 2023

Boozed drivers keep checkpoints busy

    By Laine Priestley
    It was a busy night at checkpoints around Dunedin yesterday with several drivers blowing high breath alcohol readings.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said at a police stopped a 53-year-old at a checkpoint in Quarry Rd at 9pm, 150m from the pub where he had allegedly been drinking.

    The man underwent breath alcohol testing and recorded a breath alcohol level of 813mcg.

    At the same checkpoint, a 26-year-old man was stopped and underwent breath testing procedures.

    He also recorded a high reading of 712mcg.

    A 27-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 767mcg,

    All three men had their licences suspended and will appear in court at a later date.

    Elsewhere in the city, a man went through a checkpoint in South Rd.

    The 63-year-old man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 380mcg.

    Over on Taieri Rd, a 56-year-old man stopped at the checkpoint and underwent breath testing procedures.

    He recorded a breath alcohol level of 313mcg.

    Both men were issued infringement notices.

