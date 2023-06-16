Boozed man in crashed car claims he wasn't driving

An intoxicated man found in a car that rolled on a Dunedin motorway claimed he was not the driver - despite being the only occupant.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the vehicle was travelling south when it crossed into the opposite lane of the northern motorway near Waitati Valley Rd at 6.30pm last night.

The vehicle rolled and spun around to end up facing north along the motorway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

When police arrived officers talked to the occupant of the vehicle, who was processed for drink driving and blew 844mcg.

Snr Sgt Bond said the occupant told police ‘‘he wasn’t the driver at the time.’’

Police were still investigating if there was another person in the vehicle.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz