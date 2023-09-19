Briscoes skip divers get more than they bargained for

Two men were found going through the skip bin around the back of the Briscoes building in Dunedin. Photo: ODT Files

Two dumpster divers were reprimanded by Dunedin police for digging for treasure in the Briscoes skip bin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Crawford St at 12am after reports of two males going through the skip bin around the back of the Briscoes building.

The 31-year-old and 32-year-old men were "trying to recover disposed of stock the store threw away".

The two men were warned for their behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

