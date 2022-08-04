Thursday, 4 August 2022

Burnt toast prompts central city fire callout

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Burning toast tripped a smoke alarm at a central Dunedin residence this morning, prompting a response by fire crews.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand Senior Station Officer Martin Hastie said three appliances, from Roslyn, St Kilda and Dunedin City Stations, were called to a High St address about 11.30am.

    They found a building filled with smoke caused by burning toast, which had activated a smoke alarm.

    Firefighters made sure all residents were out and assisted to ventilate the room using a fan.

    "Thankfully we’re all crewed today and we had three appliances that could come pretty quickly," SSO Hastie said.

      oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter