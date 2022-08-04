Burnt toast prompts central city fire callout

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand Senior Station Officer Martin Hastie said three appliances, from Roslyn, St Kilda and Dunedin City Stations, were called to a High St address about 11.30am.
They found a building filled with smoke caused by burning toast, which had activated a smoke alarm.
Firefighters made sure all residents were out and assisted to ventilate the room using a fan.
"Thankfully we’re all crewed today and we had three appliances that could come pretty quickly," SSO Hastie said.