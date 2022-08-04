Burnt toast prompts central city fire callout

Burning toast tripped a smoke alarm at a central Dunedin residence this morning, prompting a response by fire crews.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Senior Station Officer Martin Hastie said three appliances, from Roslyn, St Kilda and Dunedin City Stations, were called to a High St address about 11.30am.

They found a building filled with smoke caused by burning toast, which had activated a smoke alarm.

Firefighters made sure all residents were out and assisted to ventilate the room using a fan.

"Thankfully we’re all crewed today and we had three appliances that could come pretty quickly," SSO Hastie said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz