Bus cancellations caused by driver illness, unavailability

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin bus services were hit by a raft of cancellations at the weekend, due to driver illness and unavailability.

The Otago Regional Council said the disruption mainly affected 10 routes across the city.

‘‘We are dealing with exceptionally high levels of driver illness and availability this weekend and our transport operators are doing their very best to cover as many services as possible,’’ the council said on Saturday.

Bus Users Support Group Otepoti said buses had been cancelled without warning in increasing numbers over the past several months.

‘‘The Otago Regional Council and its Australian-owned contractors seem to have decided that it doesn’t matter if people are left at the roadside in the rain,’’ group co-president Alex King said.

‘‘This amounts to a reduction in the publicly agreed service level, without consultation, without approval by elected councillors and without a corresponding reduction in rates.’’

