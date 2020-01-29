The Dunedin City Council is considering an inner city bus loop trial. Photo: ODT files

Plans to investigate the feasibility of a central city bus loop in Dunedin have been delayed after staff changes at the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Regional Council.

A staff report given to the DCC at its pre-draft budget annual plan meeting yesterday said the study and preparation of trial options had been delayed.

An initial plan was expected in April. It would then be brought to the council during its annual plan hearings.

The DCC has been working with the ORC on the study since June last year.

Cr Rachel Elder asked whether it would be worth investigating how tourism could be integrated within the bus loop.

Cr David Benson-Pope said progress was being made and the update was an opportunity to contribute further to positive changes.

The council voted to note the progress on the central city bus loop trial work.