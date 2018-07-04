Buses affected as Dunedin wakes to heavy frost

The (potentially inaccurate) temperature reading on North Rd showed -6degC. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin woke to one of its heaviest frosts this winter and icy conditions meant some bus routes were affected.

Both Central Otago District Council (CODC) and Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) are also warning of "hard frosts" as cool conditions bite across Otago.

Otago Regional Council Bus Services said on social media this morning that frost was disrupting its services in Dunedin this morning, but by 8.05am most of its services were back up and running.

However, the Concord to the Octagon service was still avoiding London St due to ice.

The Ridge Runner service was earlier suspended until the roads were safe and parts of other routes were not being serviced because ice made the roads too dangerous.

The sun rises over a frosty Gardens sports field. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"This is going to be a moving target as the roads get gritted and the sun comes up, so please bear with us because our drivers will always put safety first.

"Wrap up warm today."

For info on all bus services affected visit this page.

CODC warned there was a high risk of ice in the region and caution was in particular advised in shaded areas and bridge decks.

"Remember to drive to the conditions, reduce driving speeds accordingly and be aware of excess grit.

"Footpaths this morning may also be slippery so take care out there."

QLDC warned motorists to be aware of black ice forming in wet spots and asked people to take extra care through the Kawarau Gorge.