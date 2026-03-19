Monsignor Vincent Walker (left), Christa Wynn-Williams and the Very Rev Dr Graham Redding at the Celtic Cross in Queens Gardens yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON The Dunedin religious community is calling on people to stop and take a look at a largely overlooked sculpture in the centre of the city that is a symbol of city-wide co-operation. In the late 1990s, with the new millennium approaching, the Christian community — which includes religious leaders from the Catholic, Presbyterian and Anglican denominations — came together to find a way to celebrate Christianity. The result? A large cross in Queens Gardens. The Very Rev Dr Graham Redding said as the project evolved, more people were drawn in to support it. ‘‘Gradually, it became this fusion of Celtic spirituality and Māori spirituality finding a common ground, which was really contextual in terms of the faith taking root in this country.’’ The cross incorporates Māori and Celtic designs to represent the unique dual heritage of the city. Dr Redding said it was also a symbol of co-operation. The original plan was for a large, plain concrete cross somewhere in the city. However, eventually a sculptor got involved, and then a stonemason. The decision was made to build the cross out of granite from India, after the sculptor was quite ‘‘appalled’’ at the prospect of a concrete cross. The council then lent its architect to the project free of charge. That made the cost grow from $30,000 to $90,000, but through fundraising the money was raised over a number of years, Dr Redding said. Christa Wynn-Williams, of Dunedin, said the owner of the Leviathian Hotel at the time ‘‘really objected’’ to having something so Christian outside the hotel, but ended up being so impressed with the design he made a $500 donation. ‘‘That was a lot of money 25 years ago.’’ She said that as the project came up against hurdles, the hurdles then seemed to fall and somebody came forward to lend a hand. The cross was eventually carved, finished and erected on Otago Anniversary Day in 2001. Monsignor Vincent Walker, who blessed the cross 25 years ago, said it was part of the city’s history, and he hoped people walking past would stop to take a look at what was an often overlooked sculpture. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz