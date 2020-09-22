Callouts keep Dunedin crews busy

Fire crews have been kept busy by a range of incidents in Dunedin this afternoon and evening.

Two appliances attended a scrub fire in Abbotsford this evening that was believed to have been caused by children playing in the area.

Crews were alerted to the blaze - in scrub under trees near the intersection of Edward and Matthew Sts - just after 6pm.

Two appliances, from Lookout Point and Roslyn, attended and extinguished the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire may have been caused by children playing in the area, and the matter had been referred to police.

Earlier, firefighters were called to a property in Musselburgh Rise where they extinguished a fire in a drum, apparently because it was considered unsafe.

The drum had been used for cooking, and firefighters were alerted at 5.23pm, a Fenz spokesman said.

Firefighters this afternoon used a large portable fan to remove smoke from a house in White Hart Lane, Mosgiel, after the door of a domestic wood burner was left open and smoke entered the dwelling.

Firefighters were alerted at 4pm.

No-one was harmed by the smoke and the house was reoccupied after the smoke was removed, the Fenz spokesman said.