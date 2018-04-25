Calves on road briefly close motorway

The Southern Motorway was briefly blocked today when at least two calves fell from a cattle truck on the northbound lane near Fairfield.

A police spokeswoman said one calf was injured and at least one other, but possibly two or more calves were running loose after falling from the Cook Transport truck when officers arrived shortly after 12pm.

The animals were quickly rounded up while police diverted traffic, and the motorway was reopen by 1pm, she said.

She was unable to provide a condition update on the injured calf.

