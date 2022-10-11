More university staff reductions possible

Human resources director Kevin Seales. Photo: supplied

Financial pressure means further staff reductions are possible at the University of Otago, where the staff headcount has fallen by 226 over the past year.

Since it began, the Covid-19 pandemic has cost the university $40 million in potential revenue from international students and the Tertiary Education Union is pushing for an 8% pay rise for university staff to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

Vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said last week all areas of the university had been asked to trim budgets and expenditure in 2022, and ongoing cost savings were being budgeted for 2023.

Human resources director Kevin Seales said many areas across the university had reduced staff numbers this year.

In January, the university accepted a swathe of applications under its voluntary redundancy programme, accounting for 103 reductions in the headcount.

"It is possible further reductions may be needed," Mr Seales said.

"However, it is too early to say where these may occur and any change processes are subject to consultation with affected staff."

University figures show 8710 staff were employed by the university in August this year, including casual staff. In August 2021 the number was 8936.

In addition to the voluntary redundancy scheme early in the year, staff were "not always being replaced" when they left.

However, there was no specific policy in place affecting staff levels and normal fluctuations were a factor, he said.

"There are always staff fluctuations throughout the year, particularly with tutor demonstrators and casual employees."

The staff headcount in August 2020 was 8572.

A rise in casual and tutor demonstrator numbers was caused by a leap in staff levels from 2020 to 2021, but by 2022 the number dropped again.

"It is difficult to determine why exactly, as both contracts are contingent on work being available [and] need.

"It is possibly linked with the extra work that Covid generated in 2021."

In 2019 the headcount was 8855 and in 2018, it was 8831.

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz