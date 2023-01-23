Car crashes into building

Firefighters at the scene of a crash, after a car hit a building in Dunedin yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a power box in David St, Caversham, about 3pm.

When officers arrived they discovered a car had hit a building.

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

No injuries were reported and a tow truck was called but later stood down. The city council was called to help with traffic management, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters attended and assisted to make the scene safe.