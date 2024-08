A vehicle rolled on to its roof and lost part of its front wheel assembly in a crash in the Dunedin suburb of Kenmure this evening.

A police spokesman said they were called to Barr St at 6pm following a collision between two vehicles.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Barr St is currently blocked in both directions and only minor injuries have been reported.

Towing for both vehicles was being arranged, the spokesman said.