Car windows smashed in tit-for-tat scrap

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people were arrested in Dunedin after a mutual smashing of car windows.
At 8pm last night, a 32-year-old woman smashed the window of a car.
The owner of the car, a 35-year-old man, retaliated by smashing in her window.
The pair then got into a physical altercation.
Both were arrested and charged with intentional damage and assault.
Police were unsure of the relationship between the pair or what led to the initial window being smashed.