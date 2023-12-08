Car windows smashed in tit-for-tat scrap

Two people were arrested in Dunedin after a mutual smashing of car windows.

At 8pm last night, a 32-year-old woman smashed the window of a car.

The owner of the car, a 35-year-old man, retaliated by smashing in her window.

The pair then got into a physical altercation.

Both were arrested and charged with intentional damage and assault.

Police were unsure of the relationship between the pair or what led to the initial window being smashed.