Friday, 8 December 2023

Car windows smashed in tit-for-tat scrap

    By Nic Duff
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Two people were arrested in Dunedin after a mutual smashing of car windows.

    At 8pm last night, a 32-year-old woman smashed the window of a car.

    The owner of the car, a 35-year-old man, retaliated by smashing in her window.

    The pair then got into a physical altercation.

    Both were arrested and charged with intentional damage and assault.

    Police were unsure of the relationship between the pair or what led to the initial window being smashed.

     

    Advertisement