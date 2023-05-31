Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Cars towed after South Dunedin collision

    By Tim Scott
    Two vehicles were left undriveable after a collision in South Dunedin.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said an 83-year-old driver was turning right from Hillside Rd into Braemar St when she hit a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old woman on Hillside Rd.

    Both vehicles were towed away as they were undrivable after the crash yesterday morning.

    The 83-year-old was checked by St John at the scene and dropped home by ambulance after getting the all clear, Snr Sgt Bond said.

