Caught in the act but hoping to get lives back on track

A couple are spoken to by police after complaints were received about alleged indecent behaviour outside Dunedin Railway Station. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

A couple warned by Dunedin police after allegedly performing an indecent act under a duvet twice in 24 hours in broad daylight say they hope to get their lives back on track in Queenstown.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police warned a man and a woman ‘‘behaving offensively’’ under a duvet in the Octagon about 6pm on Sunday.

About two hours later, police were called back to reports of the couple arguing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Yesterday about 11.50am, police responded to reports of the couple engaging in an indecent act in Anzac Square, outside the railway station in Castle St, a police spokeswoman said.

A reporter at the scene said a group of children who were planning to picnic on the grass, had to be ushered to an area closer to Toitu Otago Settlers Museum where the couple were out of view.

The couple were spoken to by three police for five minutes.

The man, who gave his name as Jonathan, said the couple had met 13 police officers since they came to Dunedin about three nights ago.

He and the woman, whose name he said was Jessica, had no money until Wednesday and had been sleeping on the streets for five months, Jonathan said.

The couple were aiming to go back to Queenstown, where Jessica’s son was, and their plan was to get off alcohol, and find employment and a house, he said.

