Caversham crash drivers get pedals confused

An elderly driver crashed into her friend after getting her brake and accelerator mixed up in the Dunedin suburb of Caversham, police say.

It was the second crash in the suburb yesterday afternoon caused by drivers getting their brakes and accelerator pedals confused.

In the second crash, a 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after an 87-year-old driver hit her on the corner of Murrayfield and Burns Sts about 4.20pm.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the injured woman had just farewelled her friend who was at her house for a visit.

Emergency services hold up a privacy screen while attending an incident in Murrayfield St near Burns St in Caversham yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

As the 87-year-old woman was driving away she hit the accelerator rather than the brake when reversing out of a carpark outside her friend’s house, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The car then accelerated backwards and hit her friend.

The driver then spun out, crashed through a fence and into the front yard of a neighbouring property.

A two-vehicle crash ended ended with one crashing through a fence in Thorn St. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Earlier at 1.40pm, another car went through a fence in Caversham after the driver used the wrong pedal.

Snr Sgt Bond said the 23-year-old woman driving a red Mazda Demio pressed the accelerator instead of the brake when turning left at the intersection between Thorn St and David St.

She then lost control of the car and hit the side of an Armourguard vehicle and accelerated through a fence into a front garden.

