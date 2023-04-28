Charge after driving to supermarket for alcohol

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man is facing a drink-driving charge after he went to a Green Island supermarket to buy more alcohol, police say.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers went to the home of a 49-year-old man after he was reported smelling of alcohol in the supermarket about 6.30pm yesterday.
The man had driven to the store to buy more alcohol when staff noticed a strong smell, Snr Sgt Bond said.
Officers conducted a breath-alcohol test and the man blew 702mcg - breaching his zero alcohol limit licence.
He would appear in court charged with drink-driving and breaching conditions of his licence.