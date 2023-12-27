Charges laid after car search

A bail-breaching Dunedin man collected a raft of charges after being found in a car allegedly filled with drugs on Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police spotted a sought-after vehicle parked up in Portobello Rd at 11.30pm.

A 32-year-old man was located within the vehicle who was breaching his bail conditions.

Officers searched the vehicle and located meth, cannabis and offensive weapons.

The man was arrested and had his bail opposed.

He was charged with breaching bail conditions, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cannabis plant, possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, possession of a pipe or cannabis utensils and possession of meth utensils.

Ten minutes later, police watched as a vehicle’s headlights were turned off after the occupants saw a marked police vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified it as stolen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered meth, cannabis, pills and a police scanner.

The car’s occupants were arrested and interviewed regarding the stolen vehicle.

Inquiries were continuing.