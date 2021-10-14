Choppers help battle forestry blaze near Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Helicopter crews are continuing to battle a blaze which broke out days ago in slash at a forestry site near Dunedin.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire, in 400 tonnes of slash in forestry at Mt Allan, had been burning for a few days.
Ground and air crews had been working to keep the fire contained.
Slash is generally comprised of the debris generated during logging operations.