Choppers help battle forestry blaze near Dunedin

    By Courtney White
    Helicopter crews are continuing to battle a blaze which broke out days ago in slash at a forestry site near Dunedin.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire, in 400 tonnes of slash in forestry at Mt Allan, had been burning for a few days.

    Ground and air crews had been working to keep the fire contained.

    Slash is generally comprised of the debris generated during logging operations.

