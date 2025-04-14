City smashes yoga class record

London resident Chase Judkins joins in yesterday’s record-breaking yoga session. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin has smashed the record for the largest yoga class held in New Zealand.

Yesterday 632 people rolled out their mats and joined a mass yoga class at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Hosted by Wild Dunedin — New Zealand Festival of Nature, the event’s goal was to beat the New Zealand record held by Auckland — a 300-person yoga session in the Auckland Domain.

Festival marketing manager Charlie Buchan said the main point of the day was to get people to feel the grass with their feet, relax and enjoy nature.

"It’s to get people connected to nature in a digestible way, not a mainstream way like by pushing sustainability. Some people don’t always get to come out and feel the grass, and have fun in nature in their daily lives."

Instead of the downwards dog, poses received a unique Dunedin twist with moves such as the "downward-facing hoiho", or the "sea lion pose".

"It’s a nice way of celebrating the nature in Dunedin and how lucky we are to be in the wildlife capital," Mr Buchan said.

He was happy to see a diverse range of people and families, many of whom might not have previously tried yoga.

The overall theme of the festival this year was rocks.

The yoga session was one part of yesterday’s Naturedome event at the stadium. Other elements included gold-panning and blacksmithing demonstrations, and information on all types of bugs, dirt and rocks.

There were performances from the Dunedin Children’s Choir and New Zealand performers Suzy Cato and Anika Moa.

Later in the afternoon the Disney movie Moana was screened.

