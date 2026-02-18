Dunedin resident Simon Noble stands near a trail through sand dunes south of Brighton. He hopes this could be included in a proposed cycle trail connecting Dunedin to the Clutha Gold cycle trail. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY A "scenic" cycle route along Dunedin’s south coast has been pitched to link the city with a popular regional trail. Simon Noble, of Dunedin, made his proposal to the Saddle Hill Community Board yesterday, suggesting a coastal cycle trail from Green Island to Taieri Mouth. From there it would travel inland on the Millennium Track, joining the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail in Waihola. Mr Noble, a recreation and tourism consultant for councils across New Zealand, said the trail was feasible. "It looks like it should be a much more scenic route [and] better experience." The Taieri Trails Group has proposed a cycle trail across the Taieri Plains to Waihola — last year, a resource consent was lodged with the Dunedin City Council for the first stage, between Mosgiel and Outram. Mr Noble said feasibility studies for the Taieri Plains trail had not included a thorough assessment of another option, like the south coast proposal. He said he had advanced his proposal with the group’s knowledge, and hoped to reach an outcome well supported by the community. "I'm looking for a lead from council so that we might all sit down and collectively agree on the best route to close the gap." He expected the coastal option to integrate "perfectly" with the planned Dunedin Tunnels Trail, which should remain the priority, he said. In an initial itemised estimate, Mr Noble said the route would cost $6.4 million. A bridge or underpass to cross State Highway 1 would lift the cost to about $7.5m. At a "wild guess", he thought about half the funding could come from community fundraising and the remaining costs be split evenly between NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and the city council. Infrastructure requirements along the coast would vary from small separations between the road and trail to "full-on" additions. "We may as well use stuff we’ve already got." Realignment of the Millennium Track would also be needed. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz