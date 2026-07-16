Photo: ODT Files

The smell of cannabis wafting from a "suspicious" car in north Dunedin led police to a large haul of drugs and cash as students partied nearby.

The vehicle was spotted on Dundas St around 10.30pm last night as students celebrated Re-O’ Week.

When officers approached, they were greeted by the smell of cannabis wafting from the car, leading to a search, police said in a statement

Cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, cannabis, and a large quantity of cash were seized.

Senior Sergeant Adelle Williams said the majority of the drugs seized were "already divided, packaged, and ready for sale".

A 26-year-old man was due in Dunedin District Court today, charged with possession of cocaine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, and two counts of possession of drugs for supply.

“Police will continue to work hard to disrupt the supply of drugs in our communities, and we urge anyone with information on, or suspicions of, this type of offending to please contact us.”

- Allied Media