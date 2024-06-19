Cops called after vape stab threat

A Dunedin woman armed with a vape threatened to stab a building manager before assaulting them, police say.

Dunedin police were called to the Stafford St Gables boarding house at 10pm last night after a woman threatened to use a vape to stab the manager.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 55-year-old woman also lunged at the building manager and ripped a small hole in her victim's jacket.

While being arrested she allegedly kicked one officer and spat in another officer's face.

She was charged with assault and also faces two charges of assaulting police.

The woman was due to appear in Dunedin District Court.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz