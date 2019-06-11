Council backs George Street vision

The Dunedin City Council’s preliminary concept design for a one-way southbound George St aims to give increased priority to pedestrians and cyclists. IMAGE: DUNEDIN CITY COUNCIL

A plan to transform much of Dunedin's main street into a one-way and give priority to pedestrians has been given the tick of approval by the city council.

Councillors voted 12-1 to endorse the preliminary design for a multi-million upgrade of George St this afternoon.

Cr Lee Vandervis voted against the design and Cr Chris Staynes and Mayor Dave Cull were not at the meeting.

Changes include restricting traffic to one-way traveling south between Frederick St and Moray Pl, installing a counter-flow cycle/scooter lane and a paved carriageway between Hanover and St Andrew Sts, where cyclists and pedestrians would have priority over motorists.

Several councillors said praised the transfomative plan and said it would be a game changer for the city.

Cr Vandervis said it was part of the council's "mode change" agenda which aimed to force people out of cars and into buses and the footpaths.

The streetscape upgrade will coincide with a major upgrade of the wastewater network beneath the road which needs to be replaced.

Parklets, native trees and plants, street furniture, public art and smart technology would be placed along the street to make the area a more attractive place to visit.

About 25 parking spaces for mobility card holders, delivery vehicles and drop-offs are included in the plan.

Any further car parking would be considered as part of a proposed car parking study which would be run alongside other studies such as economic assessment and environmental survey.

The design was created using the global street design guide adopted by the council last year, as well as feedback from public engagement workshops and surveys held earlier this year.

A more detailed design, which includes traffic modelling, baseline data collection and the confirmation of an activity plan for area, will be created.

