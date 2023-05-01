Crash at busy Dunedin intersection

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to deal with a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Dunedin this afternoon.
The collision happened at the intersection of St Andrew St and Cumberland St about 12.30pm.
A St John spokesman said one ambulance responded.
One person was assessed and treated at the scene, but not taken to hospital.
A traffic light was struck and could be seen leaning away from the road.
Police said inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.