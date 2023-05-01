Crash at busy Dunedin intersection

Emergency services were called to deal with a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Dunedin this afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of St Andrew St and Cumberland St about 12.30pm.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance responded.

One person was assessed and treated at the scene, but not taken to hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of St Andrew and Cumberland Sts. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A traffic light was struck and could be seen leaning away from the road.

Police said inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz