Crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway

A car took out a light pole before crashing down a bank on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 8.20am.

There were four people in the car and two received minor injuries.

A car left SH1 at Kinmont and crashed into a ditch from the north bound lane this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the car left SH1 at Kinmont and crashed into a ditch from the north-bound lane.

It appeared to have travelled 100m along the road verge, knocking down a street light pole before stopping in bush 5m below the road.