Crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car took out a light pole before crashing down a bank on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 8.20am.
There were four people in the car and two received minor injuries.
An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the car left SH1 at Kinmont and crashed into a ditch from the north-bound lane.
It appeared to have travelled 100m along the road verge, knocking down a street light pole before stopping in bush 5m below the road.