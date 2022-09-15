Crews called to out-of-control burn-off

Volunteer fire crews have extinguished a burn-off which got out of control near Middlemarch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Middlemarch and Outram were called to reports of an out-of-control burn-off just south of Middlemarch about 12.05pm.

Crews were able to get the fire out and worked to dampen down the area ahead of high winds expected later today, the spokesman said.

